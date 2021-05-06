20th Century Studios Acquires Revisionist ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Movie ‘Rosaline’ Starring Kaitlyn Dever

Two weeks after 20th Century Studios aqcuired the Kaitlyn Dever-led mystery film No One Will Save You, the Disney-owned studio has nabbed the rights to a new project that has Dever attached to star.

According to Deadline, the studio picked up the rights to Rosaline, a comedic and revisionist take on Romeo & Juliet. The project has also tapped Karen Maine (Yes, God, Yes) to direct with 21 Laps, Shawn Levy, and Dan Cohen on board as producers.

Read: Brian Duffield Sets New Mystery Film At 20th Century Studios, Kaitlyn Dever To Star

Per the trade, this modern twist on the classic tale of Romeo and Juliet, we see “the most famous love story ever told” through the eyes of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline, a sharp but idealistic young woman, who happens to be Romeo’s recent ex. What begins as an attempt to foil the famous romance and win back her guy becomes a journey of self-discovery as she ultimately works to help get the star-crossed lovers back together.

The Fault In Our Stars and 500 Days of Summer writing duo Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber penned the script. Emily Morris & Becca Edelman are overseeing for 21 Laps Sarah Shepard is overseeing for 20th Century.

Dever has found herself multiple projects with The Walt Disney Company. She will also be seen in Hulu’s upcoming series Dopesick, opposite Michael Keaton and Rosario Dawson. She appeared in the streamers dark series Monsterland alongside Kelly Marie Tran.

Related