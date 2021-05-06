Exclusive: ‘Better Nate Than Ever’ Movie Adaptation Will Debut on Disney+

Earlier this year, it was revealed that an open casting call was sent out for Disney’s newest film Better Nate Than Ever, based on the book series of the same name from author Tim Federle. Now, we have an update on the project for you.

We have learned the project, which has geared up production in New York, New York under the working title “Pittsburgh” is being made as a Disney+ original movie.

Author Tim Federle wrote the film adaptation and will direct. Federle is no stranger to Disney+, as he most recently wrote, produced, and directed episodes of the hit series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, as well as the Christmas special High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special. He also wrote 2017’s Ferdinand for Blue Sky Animation.

In the film, 13-year-old Nate Foster is an unpopular Midwestern kid who entertains vivid fantasies of becoming a big Broadway musical star. In the meantime, however, Nate can’t even get a decent role in his middle school’s drama productions, getting cast as a tree in the chorus instead of the lead role he craves. However, when he and his best friend LIBBY mastermind a daring trip to New York City, without their parents’ knowledge, to audition for “Lilo and Stitch: The Musical,” Nate may be on the verge of fulfilling his lifelong dream. But first, he has to overcome a series of comical obstacles that threaten his Broadway adventure with disaster at every farcical turn.

Marc Platt (Mary Poppins Returns, La La Land) and Adam Siegel (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) will produce. There is no release date for Better Nate Than Ever but a 2022 release seems likely.

