Hulu’s ‘The Girl From Plainville’ Adds Colton Ryan

Relative newcomer Colton Ryan has just joined Hulu’s The Girl From Plainville. He joins the previously announced Elle Fanning, according to The Wrap.

Inspired by the recent controversial real-life tragedy, but mostly based on the 2017 Esquire article of the same name, the series will follow a teenager by the name of Michelle Carter and the events leading up to her convincing her boyfriend to commit suicide.

Fanning will play Carter, while Colton will play her boyfriend named Colton “Coco” Roy III. According to The Wrap, the description for his character is as follows:

“A sweet, caring young man grappling with anxiety and loneliness in a world he doesn’t feel he fits into. When he serendipitously meets Carter, he sees in her someone who understands his struggles and seems to see the real him. But his relationship with Carter takes a dark turn as he sets his sights on ending his life and becomes dependent on her support to see it through.”

In addition to starring, Fanning will also executive produce the series. She’s joined by the author of the Esquire article, Jesse Barron, who will serve as a consulting producer with Erin Lee Carr, the filmmaker behind the HBO documentary about Carter’s subsequent trial.

Ryan can next be seen in the upcoming feature film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen due out later this year.

While it’s unclear when the series will enter production or premiere on Hulu, more casting announcements are expected soon.

