Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel Reopening June 15, More to Come From Disney’s California Adventure as Well

As Disneyland Resort has been reopened for a week now. We are learning even more good news coming out of the Disneyland Resort in California. Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel will reopen on June 15th. Also announced, Storytellers Cafe and Napa Rose will reopen on May 28th at Disney’s California Adventure. There has still been no date announced for the opening of the Disneyland Hotel.

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel will start taking reservations on May 6th, 2021. As part of the phased reopening, Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel will not have food and beverage offerings initially, however, hotel guests may visit any of the nearby dining outlets at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. You can also access many food options across the street at Downtown Disney.

Napa Rose will open on May 28th at Disney’s California Adventure. Napa Rose is known for its award-winning wine list, amazing service, and awesome dining experience. Guests can also enjoy hearty home-style favorites while dining at Storytellers Café, offering three-course meals for breakfast and dinner.

One other cool thing is that returning May 28th as well to Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa is the special entrance to Disney California Adventure park for Disneyland Resort hotel guests who are visiting the park. It is so good to see things starting to get a little back to normal at the Disneyland Resort. We still have so far to go, but it’s a start. Stick with us here at The DisInsider for all the parks news as we get it.

