Disney Gives us a First Look at New Avengers Campus Costumes

We are less than a month away from the Avengers taking over Disney’s California Adventure. The former Bug’s Land Avengers Campus will debut to the world on June 4th at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim California. The Disney Parks Blog is now giving us a look in to the costumes for Avengers Campus.

“Our cast members play a unique part in the guest experience,” said Joe Kucharski, senior costume designer. “These costumes are designed to help them embody their role in this epic story.”

The Cast-Members will be known as Campus Representatives. The costumes were designed to be cool and comfortable while they help the guests they become immersed into the new land.

Representatives at WEB Slinger , A Spiderman Adventure and WEB Suppliers costumes feature a more techy and modern looking feel. The will also feature the WEB logo on their costumes as well.

PYM Test Kitchen will feature a entirely different look. They will wear lab coats, hats and ties to go along with the test kitchen feel. The Pym Particle will be very present on the hat and the ties for this fun costume.

The campus uniform includes cargo bottoms, a training shirt and a tactical-inspired vest that are comfortable, lightweight and breathable.

The Ancient Sanctum costume will feature a layered look inspired by the Mystic Arts.

Here is a video from Disney to highlight all of the costumes coming soon to Avengers Campus:

How excited are you for Avengers Campus to assemble at DCA?

Source: Disney Parks Blog

