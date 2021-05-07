Inquisitors To Make Their Live Action Debut In Upcoming ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Disney+ Series

Just a little over a month ago Lucasfilm unveiled the full cast for the upcoming Star Wars prequel Obi-Wan Kenobi. While the roster features a few familiar faces, for the most part the series will introduce and establish several new characters to the lore.

One of the actors slated to appear is Moses Ingram, breakout star of 2020’s The Queen’s Gambit. According to a recent interview with Star Wars aficionado and Kessel Run Transmissions‘ very own Corey Van Dyke, there is already some speculation as to who she might play. Appearing on another Star Wars-centric podcast, Steele Wars, Van Dyke said that he heard from one of his sources that Ingram would be playing an Inquisitor in the series.

In the interview, he’s quoted as saying, “This isn’t something I’m running as a scoop because it’s only from one person so until I hear from other people, I don’t know. I was told that she is definitely an Inquisitor so we’ll see. I don’t know. I’m still running it with other sources.”

So while it appears likely Ingram will be playing an Inquisitor, the information should be treated as a rumor until additional sources confirm. Should it be true, it would be a massive step for the franchise since to date we haven’t seen a single Inquisitor in any of the live action films or series.

For those who don’t know, Inquisitors are/were former Jedi who surrendered to the Empire during The Great Purge, and even helped to complete Order 66. If The Great Purge sounds familiar, it’s event that nearly caused the extinction of The Mandalorians. Those who survived, such as Din Djarin, were displaced.

The reason why the addition of Inquisitors would make so much sense in this particular series is because they were a literal bad batch led by Darth Vader, and we already know he’s going to be a major part of this series.

Set to take place decades between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope plot details are currently being kept close to the vest. One thing is certain though. At Disney Investor Day this past December, Kathleen Kennedy promised “the rematch of the century” between Kenobi and Vader.

Deborah Chow, who helmed several episodes of the first season of The Mandalorian will both produce and direct the entire series which is reported to consist of 6 hour-long episodes. The series is currently one of several Star Wars series in development for Disney+, alongside Andor and The Book of Boba Fett.

As most know Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as the titular Jedi for the series, while Hayden Christensen will return to play Darth Vader too. Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse will also appear in the original roles from the franchise.

In addition to Ingram and the others, the series is also set to star Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Rupert Friend (Homeland), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Sung Kang (Fast and Furious franchise), Simone Kessell (Terra Nova), Benny Safdie (Pieces of a Woman), and Maya Erskine (Pen15).

