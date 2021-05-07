New Photos Released for Hulu’s Upcoming ‘Pam & Tommy’ Series

New official photos have just been revealed for the titular characters in the upcoming Pam & Tommy Hulu miniseries.

The photos see Sebastian Stan (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Tommy Lee and Lily James (Cinderella) as Pam Anderson in these photos released on the show’s official Twitter page.





Hulu is adapting the famous sex scandal as a miniseries for their streaming service, as announced last December. Filming began last month, with no official release date set. The series will star Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the tumultuous couple, with costars Seth Rogan, Nick Offerman, and Taylor Schilling. The series is directed by Craig Gillespie (Cruella) and written by Rob Siegel (The Founder).

