Disneyland Announces Opening Dates For More Restaurants

11 hours ago Shawn Williams

We have some more exciting announcements coming out of Disneyland today. They have announced that they will be opening more restaurants at the resort. Here is what we know.

Paradise Garden Grill (Opening May 13th)

Alfresco Tasting Terrace (Opening for Legacy Passholders on May 18th)

Blue Bayou (Opening May 27th, Online reservations available on May 18th)

Napa Rose (Opening May 28th, Online reservations available May 18th)

Storytellers Café (Opening May 28th for Breakfast and Dinner No Character Dining Yet, Online reservations available May 18th)

Which of these great restaurants are you most excited to visit again? Stay with us here at The Disinsider as we learn of more openings and changes at the Disney parks.

Tags: , ,

More Stories

Disneyland Reopening: Over 150 Brand New Photos Of The Happiest Place On Earth

15 hours ago Sean Nyberg

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel Reopening June 15, More to Come From Disney’s California Adventure as Well

4 days ago Shawn Williams

Disney Gives us a First Look at New Avengers Campus Costumes

5 days ago Shawn Williams

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Launches in 2022 at Walt Disney World Resort, Plus a First Glimpse of The Real Lightsaber

7 days ago Skyler Shuler

Disney College Program to Return in June at Walt Disney World

1 week ago Shawn Williams

You Won’t Believe the Ride Wait Times For Disneyland’s Reopening Weekend

1 week ago Sean Nyberg

Leave a Reply