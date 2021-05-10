Disneyland Announces Opening Dates For More Restaurants

We have some more exciting announcements coming out of Disneyland today. They have announced that they will be opening more restaurants at the resort. Here is what we know.

Paradise Garden Grill (Opening May 13th)

Alfresco Tasting Terrace (Opening for Legacy Passholders on May 18th)

Blue Bayou (Opening May 27th, Online reservations available on May 18th)

Napa Rose (Opening May 28th, Online reservations available May 18th)

Storytellers Café (Opening May 28th for Breakfast and Dinner No Character Dining Yet, Online reservations available May 18th)

Which of these great restaurants are you most excited to visit again? Stay with us here at The Disinsider as we learn of more openings and changes at the Disney parks.

Related