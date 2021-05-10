Disneyland Reopening: Over 150 Brand New Photos Of The Happiest Place On Earth
On April 30th, Disneyland, Walt Disney’s greatest achievement, reopened to the public after a 412 day closure. The DisInsider was there for the opening week and we took a lot of pictures to share with our readers.
Disneyland is officially at 25% capacity, but it is clear that Disney is capping attendance much lower. There has never been a time when the park is as empty as it is right now, even in the slowest days in the slowest weeks in the slowest months. Entire areas of the park are wide open making it a dream for those who love to wander the parks, hop on and off rides with ease, and take unobstructed photos of park icons.
We hope you enjoy our photo tour of both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, from Disneyland’s Main Street to Star Wars: Galaxys Edge, from Adventureland to Tomorrowland, from Grizzly Peak to Pixar Pier, and Cars Land to the entrance of Marvel’s Avengers Campus.
We’ve got the whole park covered for you to enjoy (photos courtesy of Sean Nyberg for The DisInsider):
