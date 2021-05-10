Disneyland Reopening: Over 150 Brand New Photos Of The Happiest Place On Earth

On April 30th, Disneyland, Walt Disney’s greatest achievement, reopened to the public after a 412 day closure. The DisInsider was there for the opening week and we took a lot of pictures to share with our readers.

Disneyland is officially at 25% capacity, but it is clear that Disney is capping attendance much lower. There has never been a time when the park is as empty as it is right now, even in the slowest days in the slowest weeks in the slowest months. Entire areas of the park are wide open making it a dream for those who love to wander the parks, hop on and off rides with ease, and take unobstructed photos of park icons.

We hope you enjoy our photo tour of both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, from Disneyland’s Main Street to Star Wars: Galaxys Edge, from Adventureland to Tomorrowland, from Grizzly Peak to Pixar Pier, and Cars Land to the entrance of Marvel’s Avengers Campus.

We’ve got the whole park covered for you to enjoy (photos courtesy of Sean Nyberg for The DisInsider):

Main Gate – Disneyland Here You Leave Today And Enter The World of Yesterday Tomorrow and Fantasy – Disneyland Main Street USA – Disneyland Crystal Arcade on Main Street USA – Disneyland Adventureland Entrance – Disneyland Adventureland Entrance – Disneyland Jungle Cruise Signage – Disneyland Mark Twain Riverboat – Rivers of America – Disneyland Haunted Mansion facade – New Orleans Square – Disneyland Splash Mountain (as seen from Haunted Mansion) – Disneyland Splash Mountain – Disneyland Rivers of America – Critter Country – Disneyland Read: Disneyland Opens at 25% Capacity: How does that compare to an average day Davy Crockett’s Explorer Canoes signage – Disneyland Splash Mountain – Critter Country – Disneyland Davy Crockett Explorer Canoes – Rivers of America – Disneyland Critter Country transitions into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Disneyland Entrance into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge from Critter Country – “Hungry Bear Entrance” – Disneyland Queue – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Disneyland Outdoor queue – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Disneyland Queue – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Disneyland Entrance – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Disneyland Show Scene – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Galaxy’s Edge – Disneyland Second Pre-Show – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Disneyland Storm Troopers greet guests – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Disneyland One of the most impressive scenes in any theme park – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Disneyland Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Galaxy’s Edge – Disneyland Interrogation Room – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Disneyland Finn giving guests instructions before the ride begins – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Disneyland Probe Droid – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Disneyland All Terrain Armored Transport (AT-AT walkers) – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Disneyland Battle in space – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Disneyland Kylo Ren – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Disneyland Surprise is in store for guests at the end of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Disneyland Final Scene – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Disneyland Unload Zone – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Disneyland Unload Zone – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Disneyland Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Disneyland Ronto Roasters – Star Wars: Galaxys Edge – Disneyland Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Disneyland Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Disneyland Millennium Falcon – Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Disneyland Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Disneyland Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Disneyland Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Disneyland Transition from Frontierland to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Disneyland Quiet corners around Rivers of America – Disneyland Big Thunder Mountain Railroad – Frontierland – Disneyland Read: Ranking all 50 Rides at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Quiet corners around Rivers of America – Disneyland River Excursions, Explore the Rivers of America on the Mark Twain Riverboat – Disneyland Rivers of America – Disneyland The Golden Horseshoe – Frontierland – Disneyland The Golden Horseshoe – Frontierland – Disneyland Tarzan’s Treehouse – Adventureland – Disneyland Tarzan’s Treehouse – Adventureland – Disneyland Pirates of the Caribbean – New Orleans Square – Disneyland New Orleans Square – Disneyland New Orleans Square – Disneyland New Orleans Square – Railroad Station – Disneyland New Orleans Square – Railroad Station – Disneyland New Orleans Square – Railroad Station – Disneyland New Orleans Railroad Station – Disneyland New Orleans Railroad Station – Disneyland New Orleans Railroad Station – Disneyland New Orleans Square Railroad Station – Disneyland Jack Sparrow greets guests – Pirates of the Caribbean – Disneyland Jack Sparrow – Pirates of the Caribbean – Disneyland The Tropical Hideaway – Adventureland – Disneyland New Frontierland entrance is wider with a new sign – Frontierland – Disneyland Water features between Fantasyland and Frontierland – Disneyland Cinderella Greeting Guests – Fantasyland – Disneyland Disneyland’s Iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle – Fantasyland – Disneyland Fantasyland – Disneyland Space Mountain in the disntace, as seen from Fantasyland – Disneyland Fantasyland signage – Fantasyland – Disneyland Sleeping Beauty’s Castle – Fantasyland – Disneyland Peter Pan’s Flight and King Arthur’s Carrousel – Fantasyland – Disneyland Signage for Disneyland’s new Snow White’s Enchanted Wish – Fantasyland – Disneyland Snow White’s Enchanted Wish – Fantasyland – Disneyland Snow White’s Enchanted Wish – Fantasyland – Disneyland Snow White’s Enchanted Wish – Fantasyland – Disneyland Snow White’s Enchanted Wish – Fantasyland – Disneyland Queue for Snow White’s Enchanted Wish – Fantasyland – Disneyland Queue for Snow White’s Enchanted Wish – Fantasyland – Disneyland Queue for Snow White’s Enchanted Wish – Fantasyland – Disneyland Load zone for Snow White’s Enchanted Wish – Fantasyland – Disneyland Final show scene in Snow White’s Enchanted Wish – Fantasyland – Disneyland King Arthur Carrousel got a fresh coat of paint before reopening – Fantasyland – Disneyland Sleeping Beauty’s Castle – Fantasyland – Disneyland Sleeping Beauty’s Castle in Disneyland Sleeping Beauty’s Castle in Disneyland Finding Nemo Submarines – Tomorrowland – Disneyland Tomorrowland Terrace – Tomorrowland – Disneyland Star Wars Launch Bay, currently being used for cast member break/lunch area – Tomorrowland – Disneyland Tomorrowland – Disneyland Tomorrowland entrance – Disneyland Tomorrowland entrance – Disneyland Astro Orbitor – Tomorrowland – Disneyland Main Street USA – Disneyland Main Street Vehicle – Main Street USA – Disneyland Partners statue – Disneyland Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse immortalized in the “Partners” statue – Disneyland Partners Statue – Disneyland Frontierland entrance and signage – Frontierland – Disneyland Main Street USA – Disneyland Main Street USA – Disneyland Main Street USA – Disneyland Read: You Won’t Believe the Ride Wait Times for Disneyland’s Reopening Weekend Disneyland Fire Station / Walt’s Apartment – Main Street USA – Disneyland Disneyland Fire Station / Walt’s Apartment – Main Street USA – Disneyland Mickey, Goofy, and Pluto greet guests – Disneyland Minnie and Mickey welcoming back guests – Disneyland Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, and Pluto welcoming guests back – Disneyland Mickey and Minnie Mouse – Disneyland Goofy says “See you soon” to guests – Disneyland Oh no! They left Pluto – Disneyland Pluto – Disneyland Pluto – Disneyland Pluto welcoming guests – Disneyland Main Street USA – Sleeping Beauty Castle – Disneyland Entrance – Train Station – Disneyland Across the esplanade to Disney California Adventure – Disneyland Resort Entrance – Disney California Adventure Oswald’s Tires – Disney California Adventure Storyteller’s Statue – Buena Vista Street – Disney California Adventure Grizzly Peak, home of Soarin’ Around the World – Disney California Adventure Signage outside Grizzly River Run – Grizzly Peak – Disney California Adventure Grizzly River Run – Grizzly Peak – Disney California Adventure Grizzly River Run – Grizzly Peak – Disney California Adventure Officer Nicholas Piberius Wilde (Nick Wilde) greets guests – Disney California Adventure King Triton high above the entrance to Little Mermaid Ariel’s Undersea Adventure – Paradise Garden Parks – Disney California Adventure Pixar Pal-A-Round and Incredicoaster as seen from Paradise Gardens Park – Disney California Adventure Golden Zephyr – Paradise Gardens Park – Disney California Adventure Jumpin’ Jellyfish – Paradise Gardens Park – Disney California Adventure Pixar Pier signage (could mark one of the entrances to a future Disneyland Resort expansion) – Pixar Pier – Disney California Adventure Silly Symphony Swings – Paradise Gardens Park – Disney California Adventure Inside Out: Emotional Whirlwind – Pixar Pier – Disney California Adventure Inside Out: Emotional Whirlwind attraction sign – Pixar Pier – Disney California Adventure Pixar Pal-A-Round – Pixar Pier – Disney California Adventure Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff Candy Shop – Pixar Pier – Disney California Adventure Toy Story’s Woody greeting guests – Pixar Pier – Disney California Adventure Pixar Pal-A-Round – Pixar Pier – Disney California Adventure Incredicoaster launch as seen from Pixar Pal-A-Round – Pixar Pier – Disney California Adventure Toy Story Midway Mania – Pixar Pier – Disney California Adventure Incredicoaster theming – Pixar Pier – Disney California Adventure Incredicoaster signage – Pixar Pier – Disney California Adventure Incredicoaster launch – Pixar Pier – Disney California Adventure Pixar Pier signage – Pixar Pier – Disney California Adventure Cars Land in Disney California Adventure Two cars race in Radiator Springs Racers – Cars Land – Disney California Adventure Radiator Springs Racers – Cars Land – Disney California Adventure Cars Land – Radiator Springs Racers – Disney California Adventure Cozy Cone Motel – Cars Land – Disney California Adventure Carthay Circle Restaurant – Buena Vista Street – Disney California Adventure Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout! – Avengers Campus – Disney California Adventure Kirby Krackle seen outside Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout – Avengers Campus – Disney California Adventure Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout – Avengers Campus – Disney California Adventure

