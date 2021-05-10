Disneyland Reopening: Over 150 Brand New Photos Of The Happiest Place On Earth

7 hours ago Sean Nyberg

On April 30th, Disneyland, Walt Disney’s greatest achievement, reopened to the public after a 412 day closure. The DisInsider was there for the opening week and we took a lot of pictures to share with our readers.

Disneyland is officially at 25% capacity, but it is clear that Disney is capping attendance much lower. There has never been a time when the park is as empty as it is right now, even in the slowest days in the slowest weeks in the slowest months. Entire areas of the park are wide open making it a dream for those who love to wander the parks, hop on and off rides with ease, and take unobstructed photos of park icons.

We hope you enjoy our photo tour of both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, from Disneyland’s Main Street to Star Wars: Galaxys Edge, from Adventureland to Tomorrowland, from Grizzly Peak to Pixar Pier, and Cars Land to the entrance of Marvel’s Avengers Campus.

We’ve got the whole park covered for you to enjoy (photos courtesy of Sean Nyberg for The DisInsider):

Main Gate – Disneyland
Here You Leave Today And Enter The World of Yesterday Tomorrow and Fantasy – Disneyland
Main Street USA – Disneyland
Crystal Arcade on Main Street USA – Disneyland
Adventureland Entrance – Disneyland
Adventureland Entrance – Disneyland
Jungle Cruise Signage – Disneyland
Mark Twain Riverboat – Rivers of America – Disneyland
Haunted Mansion facade – New Orleans Square – Disneyland
Splash Mountain (as seen from Haunted Mansion) – Disneyland
Splash Mountain – Disneyland
Rivers of America – Critter Country – Disneyland

Read: Disneyland Opens at 25% Capacity: How does that compare to an average day

Davy Crockett’s Explorer Canoes signage – Disneyland
Splash Mountain – Critter Country – Disneyland
Davy Crockett Explorer Canoes – Rivers of America – Disneyland
Critter Country transitions into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Disneyland
Entrance into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge from Critter Country – “Hungry Bear Entrance” – Disneyland
Queue – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Disneyland
Outdoor queue – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Disneyland
Queue – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Disneyland
Entrance – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Disneyland
Show Scene – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Galaxy’s Edge – Disneyland
Second Pre-Show – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Disneyland
Storm Troopers greet guests – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Disneyland
One of the most impressive scenes in any theme park – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Disneyland
Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Galaxy’s Edge – Disneyland
Interrogation Room – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Disneyland
Finn giving guests instructions before the ride begins – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Disneyland
Probe Droid – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Disneyland
All Terrain Armored Transport (AT-AT walkers) – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Disneyland
Battle in space – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Disneyland
Kylo Ren – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Disneyland
Surprise is in store for guests at the end of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Disneyland
Final Scene – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Disneyland
Unload Zone – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Disneyland
Unload Zone – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Disneyland
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Disneyland
Ronto Roasters – Star Wars: Galaxys Edge – Disneyland
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Disneyland
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Disneyland
Millennium Falcon – Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Disneyland
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Disneyland
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Disneyland
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Disneyland
Transition from Frontierland to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Disneyland
Quiet corners around Rivers of America – Disneyland
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad – Frontierland – Disneyland

Read: Ranking all 50 Rides at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure

Quiet corners around Rivers of America – Disneyland
River Excursions, Explore the Rivers of America on the Mark Twain Riverboat – Disneyland
Rivers of America – Disneyland
The Golden Horseshoe – Frontierland – Disneyland
The Golden Horseshoe – Frontierland – Disneyland
Tarzan’s Treehouse – Adventureland – Disneyland
Tarzan’s Treehouse – Adventureland – Disneyland
Pirates of the Caribbean – New Orleans Square – Disneyland
New Orleans Square – Disneyland
New Orleans Square – Disneyland
New Orleans Square – Railroad Station – Disneyland
New Orleans Square – Railroad Station – Disneyland
New Orleans Square – Railroad Station – Disneyland
New Orleans Railroad Station – Disneyland
New Orleans Railroad Station – Disneyland
New Orleans Railroad Station – Disneyland
New Orleans Square Railroad Station – Disneyland
Jack Sparrow greets guests – Pirates of the Caribbean – Disneyland
Jack Sparrow – Pirates of the Caribbean – Disneyland
The Tropical Hideaway – Adventureland – Disneyland
New Frontierland entrance is wider with a new sign – Frontierland – Disneyland
Water features between Fantasyland and Frontierland – Disneyland
Cinderella Greeting Guests – Fantasyland – Disneyland
Disneyland’s Iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle – Fantasyland – Disneyland
Fantasyland – Disneyland
Space Mountain in the disntace, as seen from Fantasyland – Disneyland
Fantasyland signage – Fantasyland – Disneyland
Sleeping Beauty’s Castle – Fantasyland – Disneyland
Peter Pan’s Flight and King Arthur’s Carrousel – Fantasyland – Disneyland
Signage for Disneyland’s new Snow White’s Enchanted Wish – Fantasyland – Disneyland
Snow White’s Enchanted Wish – Fantasyland – Disneyland
Snow White’s Enchanted Wish – Fantasyland – Disneyland
Snow White’s Enchanted Wish – Fantasyland – Disneyland
Snow White’s Enchanted Wish – Fantasyland – Disneyland
Queue for Snow White’s Enchanted Wish – Fantasyland – Disneyland
Queue for Snow White’s Enchanted Wish – Fantasyland – Disneyland
Queue for Snow White’s Enchanted Wish – Fantasyland – Disneyland
Load zone for Snow White’s Enchanted Wish – Fantasyland – Disneyland
Final show scene in Snow White’s Enchanted Wish – Fantasyland – Disneyland
King Arthur Carrousel got a fresh coat of paint before reopening – Fantasyland – Disneyland
Sleeping Beauty’s Castle – Fantasyland – Disneyland
Sleeping Beauty’s Castle in Disneyland
Sleeping Beauty’s Castle in Disneyland
Finding Nemo Submarines – Tomorrowland – Disneyland
Tomorrowland Terrace – Tomorrowland – Disneyland
Star Wars Launch Bay, currently being used for cast member break/lunch area – Tomorrowland – Disneyland
Tomorrowland – Disneyland
Tomorrowland entrance – Disneyland
Tomorrowland entrance – Disneyland
Astro Orbitor – Tomorrowland – Disneyland
Main Street USA – Disneyland
Main Street Vehicle – Main Street USA – Disneyland
Partners statue – Disneyland
Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse immortalized in the “Partners” statue – Disneyland
Partners Statue – Disneyland
Frontierland entrance and signage – Frontierland – Disneyland
Main Street USA – Disneyland
Main Street USA – Disneyland
Main Street USA – Disneyland

Read: You Won’t Believe the Ride Wait Times for Disneyland’s Reopening Weekend

Disneyland Fire Station / Walt’s Apartment – Main Street USA – Disneyland
Disneyland Fire Station / Walt’s Apartment – Main Street USA – Disneyland
Mickey, Goofy, and Pluto greet guests – Disneyland
Minnie and Mickey welcoming back guests – Disneyland
Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, and Pluto welcoming guests back – Disneyland
Mickey and Minnie Mouse – Disneyland
Goofy says “See you soon” to guests – Disneyland
Oh no! They left Pluto – Disneyland
Pluto – Disneyland
Pluto – Disneyland
Pluto welcoming guests – Disneyland
Main Street USA – Sleeping Beauty Castle – Disneyland
Entrance – Train Station – Disneyland
Across the esplanade to Disney California Adventure – Disneyland Resort
Entrance – Disney California Adventure
Oswald’s Tires – Disney California Adventure
Storyteller’s Statue – Buena Vista Street – Disney California Adventure
Grizzly Peak, home of Soarin’ Around the World – Disney California Adventure
Signage outside Grizzly River Run – Grizzly Peak – Disney California Adventure
Grizzly River Run – Grizzly Peak – Disney California Adventure
Grizzly River Run – Grizzly Peak – Disney California Adventure
Officer Nicholas Piberius Wilde (Nick Wilde) greets guests – Disney California Adventure
King Triton high above the entrance to Little Mermaid Ariel’s Undersea Adventure – Paradise Garden Parks – Disney California Adventure
Pixar Pal-A-Round and Incredicoaster as seen from Paradise Gardens Park – Disney California Adventure
Golden Zephyr – Paradise Gardens Park – Disney California Adventure
Jumpin’ Jellyfish – Paradise Gardens Park – Disney California Adventure
Pixar Pier signage (could mark one of the entrances to a future Disneyland Resort expansion) – Pixar Pier – Disney California Adventure
Silly Symphony Swings – Paradise Gardens Park – Disney California Adventure
Inside Out: Emotional Whirlwind – Pixar Pier – Disney California Adventure
Inside Out: Emotional Whirlwind attraction sign – Pixar Pier – Disney California Adventure
Pixar Pal-A-Round – Pixar Pier – Disney California Adventure
Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff Candy Shop – Pixar Pier – Disney California Adventure
Toy Story’s Woody greeting guests – Pixar Pier – Disney California Adventure
Pixar Pal-A-Round – Pixar Pier – Disney California Adventure
Incredicoaster launch as seen from Pixar Pal-A-Round – Pixar Pier – Disney California Adventure
Toy Story Midway Mania – Pixar Pier – Disney California Adventure
Incredicoaster theming – Pixar Pier – Disney California Adventure
Incredicoaster signage – Pixar Pier – Disney California Adventure
Incredicoaster launch – Pixar Pier – Disney California Adventure
Pixar Pier signage – Pixar Pier – Disney California Adventure
Cars Land in Disney California Adventure
Two cars race in Radiator Springs Racers – Cars Land – Disney California Adventure
Radiator Springs Racers – Cars Land – Disney California Adventure
Cars Land – Radiator Springs Racers – Disney California Adventure
Cozy Cone Motel – Cars Land – Disney California Adventure
Carthay Circle Restaurant – Buena Vista Street – Disney California Adventure
Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout! – Avengers Campus – Disney California Adventure
Kirby Krackle seen outside Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout – Avengers Campus – Disney California Adventure
Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout – Avengers Campus – Disney California Adventure

Disneyland, Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel, Marvel’s Avengers Campus, Star Wars, Galaxy’s Edge, Indiana Jones Adventure, Walt Disney, Anaheim, California, Orange County, Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, Millennium Falcon, Frontierland, Matterhorn, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Disney Parks, Star Tours, Pinocchio, Mr Toad’s Wild Ride, Alice in Wonderland, Dumbo Flying Elephant, Toon Town, Roger Rabbit Car Toon Spin, Monster’s Inc Mike and Sully to the Rescue, Tower of Terror, Cars, Maters Junkyard Jamboree, Goofy’s Sky School, Pixar, Toy Story, Tiki Room, Dole Whip, Popcorn, Monorail, Autopia, Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, Smugglers Run, Casey Jr Circus Train, Mad Tea Party, Alice in Wonderland

Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

‘Disenchanted’ Sets Being Built in Irish Village, Plus Open Call for Extras

2 days ago Jordan Simmons

Cinematographer Baz Idoine Joins ‘Thor 4’

2 days ago Dempsey Pillot

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel Reopening June 15, More to Come From Disney’s California Adventure as Well

3 days ago Shawn Williams

Streaming is Number One: A Rewind Into the Past and Fast-Forward Into the Future

3 days ago Preston Moore

Disney Gives us a First Look at New Avengers Campus Costumes

4 days ago Shawn Williams

Marya Bangee Named as Disney’s VP of Multicultural Audience Engagement

4 days ago Josh Sharpe

Leave a Reply