Hulu Scores Los Angeles Lakers Docuseries

A brand new docuseries has just been ordered by Hulu which will detail the history of one the NBA’s best franchises of all time: the Los Angeles Lakers.



According to Deadline, the Hulu Original will be comprised of nine parts and will be produced by the team’s current owner Jeanie Buss and award winning director Antoine Fuqua. Editor Jake Pushinsky has also joined the project to compile hours on interviews and footage from the past four decades.



Representatives from the Buss family, former coaches Pat Riley and Phil Jackson, and former Lakers Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are all expected to appear alongside current teammates and numerous high-profile fans.



Beginning with (Jeanie Buss’ father) Jerry Buss’ acquisition of the team in 1979, the series will chronicle his legendary leadership throughout the 1980s, the eventual successes of athletes including Kobe Bryant, the recent rebirth of the brand due to the addition of talent like Anthony Davis and LeBron James – all of which have made the sports empire so iconic.



In a statement to the trades made on Tuesday Buss said:



“When Dr. Buss bought the Lakers in 1979, he sat alone at center court of the Forum and thought of all the possibilities. But even in his wildest dreams, my father could not have imagined what the next decades would bring for our organization, our league and our city of Los Angeles. I am thrilled that the true story of the Lakers will finally be shared with the world — and that we are in such capable hands with Hulu and Antoine, a director whose storytelling I’ve admired for years.”



“This expansive look into one of the greatest sports franchises of all time is a project we all feel deeply passionate about,” Fuqua added.



The series is expected to debut in 2022.



