Marvel Studios Releases ‘Black Widow’ Character Posters Featuring Taskmaster, Red Guardian, and More

Today, Marvel Studios released brand-new character posters for Black Widow, an action-packed spy thriller that launches simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets on July 9, 2021. The posters, which you can check below give new looks at the villainous Taskmaster, Red Guardian, and more.













Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh (Midsommar) stars as Yelena, David Harbour (Stranger Things) portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz (The Mummy) is Melina. Black Widow, the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

The action-packed spy thriller will launch simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access* in most Disney+ markets on July 9, 2021.

