Searchlight Pictures Untitled Thriller Adds Pippa Bennett-Warner To Cast

Deadline is reporting that Pippa Bennett-Warner will be starring in an upcoming mystery/thriller from Searchlight Pictures.

Read: Hulu Scores Los Angeles Lakers Docuseries

Bennett-Warner will be joining a cast that includes Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell, and David Oyelowo in this whodunit thriller from Searchlight. With a background on the stage, the British actress is currently starring as Shannon Dumani in the series Gangs of London.

The film takes place in 1950s London when a Hollywood producer attempts to adapt a West End stage play for film. After several people are murdered, Inspector Stoppard (Rockwell) and Constable Stalker (Ronan) work to solve the mystery.

The film is set to directed by Tom George (This Country) and produced by Damian Jones (The Iron Lady, Belle), with a script written by British television writer Mark Chappell.

At this point, the film has no title and it is unknown when production will begin.

Related