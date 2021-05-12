Kevin Feige Has no Ambition to Lead Lucasfilm

This seems like a no brainer situation but I figured I would Report on it because it came out of Variety. So here we go. In a report a recent report on The Walt Disney Company, the trade detailed some behind the scenes chatter inside the company. Tucked into the report was some talk of Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige.

Per the trades sources, that despite untrue rumors that have circulated over the last couple years since Lucasfilm tapped Kevin Feige to produce a Star Wars film, the Marvel mastermind has no ambition to lead Lucasfilm or take more of a role.

Disney has great leaders for their various studios like Pete Docter (Pixar), Jennifer Lee (Disney Animation), and Kathleen Kennedy (Lucasfilm), who Disney has no intentions of cutting ties with anytime soon. Why would they Kennedy has overseen five films that i’ve grossed over a combined $6.5 billion at the worldwide box office, and two season of the Disney+ hit The Mandalorian, with multiple spin-offs in active development. So, no, Feige isn’t magically taking over.

All that said, Disney reportedly views Feige as the most essential executive. Again, of course they do, as has done something historic in cinematic history overseeing an interconnected universe that has spanned over 13 years with 23 films, 2 Disney+ series, with 12 movies and 12 series in various stages of development that will roll out starting with Loki this June. As of this publishing, Marvel Studios has grossed a combined worldwide box office total of $22.5 billion, making it the most successful franchise of all-time. Feige has a busy schedule and loves what he does at Marvel Studios, there is no change coming anytime soon.

Lucasfilm is keeping Kevin Feige ease Star Wars project under-wraps. Earlier this year, the studio tapped Michael Waldron, who wrote the upcoming Loki series and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to write the project. Waldron has an overall deal at Disney.

