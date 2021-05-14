ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Will End After Upcoming 8th Season

All good things must come to an end.

While ABC has just renewed the critically acclaimed single camera sitcom Black-ish for an eighth season, this appears to be the case.

The series’ creator Kenya Barris took to Instagram to break the news Friday morning:

“In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we’d hope for – and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way.”

“This show has changed my life in so many ways and I am so proud of the conversations we’ve started along the way,” Barris says.

Starring Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, and Deon Cole the series revolves around one upper-middle class black family’s attempt to juggle several personal and sociopolitical issues. Over the course of its run, the show has gone on to tackle topics ranging from the N-word to gun control. Most notably, an episode about police brutality had to be shelved due to creative differences between Barris and the network. The episode has since been made available to watch via Hulu.

The series has even spawned two spin-offs, grown-ish and mixed-ish. The former, available on Disney’s ABC Family channel, follows Shahidi’s character and her college experience. The latter, which also airs on ABC, is a prequel which follows the family’s matriarch as she navigates growing up with interracial parents. There’s no word if those two will continue after Black-ish ends though.

