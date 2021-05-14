First Reactions For Disney’s ‘Cruella’ Drop on Social Media

The first screenings for Disney’s highly-anticipated live-action villain film Cruella took place this week and the social media has lifted. So we take a look at some of the reactions from our friends and colleagues in the industry.

#Cruella is a wickedly fun watch w/ amazing costumes & an epic soundtrack. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson are exceptionally evil & hilarious, and they make the movie memorable. Also, Paul Walter Hauser steals scenes, as he tends to do. It's like a Disneyfied DEVIL WEARS PRADA pic.twitter.com/dUSjlVlgsu — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 14, 2021

Categorizing #Cruella as great isn't hyperbolic. Because it’s great.



Incredibly directed and crafted — wouldn't shock me if it scored Best Production Design and Best Costume Oscar noms — and well acted: everyone is having fun and that fun imprints itself on the film's DNA. pic.twitter.com/tGJLyeMWzW — Eric Italiano (@ericitaIiano) May 14, 2021

#Cruella is one of Disney’s strongest live-action remakes that gives an updated origin story for a new age whilst showcasing breathtaking fashion.



Emma Stone is wildly entertaining in the titular role as she fully commits to the villain persona in a fearless & bold performance. pic.twitter.com/cK583U6Ow5 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 14, 2021

#Cruella is an ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS film! Every outfit is STUNNING & fits perfectly in the London punk rock era. Emma Stone is FLAWLESS as Cruella & her version blows Glenn Close's version out of the water! The soundtrack is FIRE!🔥



Don't miss the post credit scene! WOW! @cruella pic.twitter.com/2YJfP7pwzu — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) May 14, 2021

#Cruella is a tasty caper. Rich visuals and creative cinematography enhance this pithy origin story dipped in camp. Emma Stone crackles as she evolves in the titular lead opposite Emma Thompson’s tart Baroness. Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser make for delightful partners in crime pic.twitter.com/wrS3xLtVVY — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) May 14, 2021

CRUELLA tells the origin story of one of Disney’s greatest villains with a 70s punk rock style, a splash of DC comic book madness & a lot of camp. Emma Stone & Emma Thompson tear into their roles with wicked charm while the costumes are to die for! The de Vil Wears Prada indeed! pic.twitter.com/E28Lhnup3s — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) May 14, 2021

#Cruella is all over the place. A mixed bag that isn't sure what kind of movie it wants to be. It's too nihilistic for some of its family-friendly Air Bud moments but also too silly for the edgy character study it wants to be. A mishmash of things that don't flow together. pic.twitter.com/DjyHVFRUWS — Charles Villanueva (@cfsvillanueva) May 14, 2021

Read: ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Adds Boyd Holbrook And Shaunette Renée Wilson

Academy Award winner Emma Stone (La La Land) stars in the film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Below is the official synopsis from Disney.

Cruella follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson (“Howards End,” “Sense & Sensibility”). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

The film also stars Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry as Cruella’s classic henchmen Jasper and Horace, Emily Beecham (Into The Badlands), Mark Strong (Shazam!) as the Baron, and Killing Eve star Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Anita.

Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie (I Tonya) from a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, story by Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel & Steve Zissis. It was produced by Andrew Gunn (Freaky Friday), Marc Platt (Mary Poppins Returns), and Kristin Burr (Christopher Robin), with Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff, and Glenn Close serving as executive producers. Two-time Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan (Mad Max: Fury Road, A Room with a View) creates dazzling and imaginative costumes, which take on a life of their own.

Experience the Cruella in theaters on Friday, May 28; also available on Disney+ with Premier Access for a one-time additional fee.

Don’t forget to celebrate the release of Cruella with some inspire merch. Click the image below to browse our store:

Related