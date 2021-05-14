‘Indiana Jones 5’ Adds Boyd Holbrook And Shaunette Renée Wilson

Boyd Holbrook (Narcos, Logan) and Shaunette Renée Wilson (The Resident, Black Panther) are the latest actors to join the cast of Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones 5, Deadline reports.

Holbrook reteams with his Logan director James Mangold on the project and Renée Wilson is also no stranger to working with The Walt Disney Company, as she appeared in Marvel Studios Black Panther as a member of King T’Chalka’s Dora Milaje in a flashback scene at the beginning of the movie. It is unknown who both actors will play in this newest installment of the Indiana Jones franchise.

Read: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ to Feature Foreign Mercenaries

They join the previously announced Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen in undisclosed roles. As expected, Harrison Ford will return once more to don the signature hat and whip, but for the first time in the franchise Steven Spielberg will not return as director. This is particularly surprising considering that even John Williams will return to score the film. Instead, James Mangold will helm the film.

Spielberg will still produce the film alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel.

While the plot’s details (and MacGuffin) are currently unknown, production is expected to start this Summer for a targeted release date of July 29, 2022.

Related