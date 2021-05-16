New ‘Loki’ Exclusive Clip Released

Marvel Studios has also released a brand new clip from their newest Marvel series, Loki.

READ: Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Series Grabs Thomas Bezucha And Ali Selim To Direct

The clip features a better look at Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius.

Take a look down below and catch Loki on Disney+ on June 9, 2021.

Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson (Cars), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Beauty and the Beast), Sophia Di Martino (Yesterday), Wunmi Mosaku (Lovecraft Country), and Richard E. Grant (Rise of Skywalker). Kate Herron (Daybreak) serves as the series director and Michael Waldron (Rick and Morty) is head writer.

Related