Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Series Grabs Thomas Bezucha And Ali Selim To Direct

Quite a bit of news has been coming out for Marvel Studios’ next series Secret Invasion. We got two casting announcements a couple of weeks ago and now we finally have the directors.

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim will helm the series, with Kyle Bradstreet writing and executive producing.

Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke, Oscar winner Olivia Colman, The Commuter‘s Killian Scott, and One Night In Miami‘s Kingsley Ben-Adir all have joined the project. No word yet on their roles.

Bezucha previously directed the crime thriller, Let Him Go starring Kevin Costner and Diane Lane. While Selim wrote and directed Hulu’s mini-series, The Looming Tower.

The series is expected to shoot in Europe later this year.

Marvel had no comment.

Secret Invasion will see the return of Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos and is a sequel to Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home. It will be an installment of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. The series is produced by Marvel Studios and will be released on Disney+. The first season will consist of six episodes.

Secret Invasion will be showrun by Mr. Robot alum Kyle Bradstreet. The series was announced during Disney’s Investor Day back in December.

No word on a release date but the series will premiere on Disney+.

