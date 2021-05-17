BREAKING: Disneyland Paris Sets June Reopening Date

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

It’s been quite the year for Disney Parks and Resorts. For the first time in Disney’s history, every one of their parks (including Tokyo Disney Resort) were forced to shut down due to a pandemic. One by one, each resort slowly reopened, with Disneyland in Anaheim, California, technically becoming the last to open after being closed for more than a year.

Disneyland Paris has had a shakier time during the pandemic as it was the only western Disney park to close-reopen-and-close due to local government restrictions. As of the time of writing, the resort has been closed to guests since October 30th 2020. However, guests have been allowed onto the property since April 24th as the convention centre at Disney’s Newport Bay Hotel is currently being used as a mass vaccination centre.

But finally, after months of delays, Disneyland Paris has officially announced that they will once again open their doors to guests on June 17th 2021. The resort will follow strict guidelines, including mask-wearing and social distancing between guests.

This is developing news and this article will be updated when new information is announced.

