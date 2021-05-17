‘Foodtastic’ Disney+ Series to Feature Anthony Mendez

Variety is reporting that narrator and voice actor Anthony Mendez will be joining Keke Palmer in the upcoming Foodtastic series for Disney+.

This series, which was announced earlier this year, will see Keke Palmer hosting a cooking show where contestants make fabulous dishes inspired by Disney properties. The show will run a total of 11 episodes, with Mendez working alongside Palmer and the contestants. It is unknown how many episodes Mendez will appear in.

Previously, Anthony Mendez won two Emmys for his run on Jane the Virgin and has also worked extensively in voiceover work such as in Sports Minute for HBO and Elena of Avalor for Disney.

One of the unique aspects of Foodtastic which sets it apart from other cooking shows is that the dishes are graded purely on creativity, not by taste. None of the food will be wasted; following each episode, the dishes will be donated to food banks.

Foodtastic is produced by Endemol Shine North America. In addition to Palmer, Josh Silberman, Sarah Happel Jackson, and Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, and Michael Heyerman are executive producers.

