Chippendales Origin Story Moves Forward With Hulu

49 mins ago Josh Sharpe

Hulu is moving forward with Immigrant, a limited series that tells the origin story of the male stripper group Chippendales.

Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick, Eternals, Obi-Wan Kenobi) will both star and executive produce this series, which will consist of eight episodes. Robert Siegel, also the writer of Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, will work alongside Nanjiani as writer and executive producer.

Nanjiani plays Somen “Steven” Banerjee who founded Chippendales. Over the course of the series, we will see the behind-the-scenes drama- and crime- that went on with Banerjee at the head of the troupe.

In 2021, the podcast series Welcome to Your Fantasy discussed the murder plot of several Chippendale members that Banerjee attempted to execute and which, ultimately, led to his own demise.

The series is produced by 20th Television. No release date has been announced as of yet.

Source: Deadline

