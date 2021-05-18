Hulu’s ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Skips Disney+ for a Global Prime Video Release

Following the huge success of HBO’s adaptation of Big Little Lies, Disney is set to adapt another one of Liane Moriarty’s popular novels, this time being Nine Perfect Strangers.

The miniseries will follow nine people who attend an expensive 10-day mind and body retreat at the Tranquillum House, which is ran by a mysterious woman named Masha (Nicole Kidman).

The series is being developed by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) and John-Henry Butterworth (co-writer of the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie), and it’s set to debut in the US on Hulu.

While no international broadcaster was confirmed, it was assumed that the series would be made available on Disney+ in the countries where Star has been integrated, Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ Hotstar in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and the Phillippines. However, it has been announced that the worldwide international home (excluding China) for Nine Perfect Strangers will be Amazon’s Prime Video. There are many reasons why this decision could have taken place, the most likely being that the producers were freely allowed to shop the series around to other networks and streaming services since Disney (probably) only own the US distribution rights.

Nine Perfect Strangers stars an ensemble cast including Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Michael Shannon, Samara Weaving, Regina Hall, and Bonny Cannavale. It currently has no set release date.

