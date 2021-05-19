A Foodie’s Guide To Avengers Campus At Disneyland Resort

In just over weeks the world will be introduced to Avengers Campus. The brand new Marvel-themed land opens on June 4th in Disney’s California Adventure at the Disneyland resort. The Disney Parks Blog has released its guide to Avengers Campus food and we are so excited to share it with you. So let’s assemble like the Avengers and dive into some amazing food options coming to you at DCA.

Pym Test Kitchen: First stop is Pym Test Kitchen. Based on the Antman movies, you will be able to taste and sample food that has been shrunk or oversized by the PYM particles from the genius himself Hank Pym. Here is a look at Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, and snacks from PYM Test Kitchen.

Breakfast

Calculated Breakfast = E x 2 + (B+P)/T – Eggs Two Ways with smoked bacon, crispy potato bites, and focaccia toast

Impossible Quantum Garden Breakfast – Plant-based folded omelet with Impossible breakfast sausage, crispy potato bites, and focaccia toast

Ever-Expanding Cinna-Pym Toast – Baked Pym particle bread and egg custard with cinnamon-sugar topping, a fried egg, smoked bacon, and maple syrup

A spoonful of Cereal – Bran flakes and raisins garnished with a yogurt-covered pretzel and served with reduced-fat milk and a ripe banana

Nano Eggs-periment 101 – Softly arranged eggs and turkey bacon with toast (for small beings ages 3 through 9)

Cinna-Pym Mini Toast – Warm toasted cinnamon Pym particle bread with turkey bacon and maple syrup (for small beings ages 3 through 9)

Snacks and Drinks

Quantum Pretzel – 453.8 grams, Bavarian-style pretzel with sharp cheddar-beer sauce

Atomic Fusion Pretzel – Buffalo-style pretzel loaded with chicken, hot sauce, ranch dressing, blue cheese crumbles, celery, and dill-pickled carrots

Pingo Doce – Refreshing lemon-lime with a vanilla kick! This distinctly green beverage from Avenger lore available exclusively at Avengers Campus.

Proton PB&J Punch – Minute Maid Lemonade with peanut butter and strawberry flavors, PB-infused whipped cream, and PB pretzel spheres

Blue Particle Specials

Pym-ini – Salami, rosemary ham, Provolone, sun-dried tomato spread on toasted focaccia with marinara dipping sauce and arugula salad

Not So Little Chicken Sandwich – Fried chicken breast, teriyaki, and red chili sauces, pickled cabbage slaw on brioche with crispy potato bites

PB3 Superb Sandwich – Warm PB&J with banana, candied bacon on Pym particle bread, with a micro banana smoothie and crispy potato bites

Caesar Salad + Colossal Crouton – Hearts of romaine, Kalamata olives, pickled onions, Caesar dressing, garlic crouton, and Parmesan crisps

Impossible Spoonful – Rigatoni and ditalini pasta, plant-based meatballs, tomato sauce, dairy-free Parmesan, and micro basil

Choco Smash CANDY Bar – Dark chocolate, peanuts, caramel, nougat, and chocolate brownie

These fun Mini-Meals for the ages 3 through 9 include a Cuties Mandarin Orange, Dannon Yogurt, and choice of small low-fat milk or small DASANI Water (except Mini Pasta & Impossible Meat-balls).

Teeny Pym-ini – Toasted ham and provolone sandwich with marinara dipping sauce

Subatomic Chicken Sandwich – Crispy breaded chicken breast on a soft roll

PB&J Flavor Lab: Assemble Your Own Experiment – Smooth peanut butter, strawberry jelly, and Pym particle bread

Mini Pasta & Impossible Meatballs – Rigatoni and ditalini pasta, plant-based meatballs, tomato sauce, and dairy-free Parmesan served with coconut milk yogurt and small DASANI water

Pym Tasting Lab

The Pym Tasting Lab, right next door to the Pym Test Kitchen, is where you can get some amazing and creative drinks and snacks. Here is a sampling of them.

Honey Buzz – Gin, lemon juice, and honey syrup with a honey straw

X-Periment –Tequila, Minute Maid Lime Juice, mango and habanero syrups with mango popping pearls

Honey Fusion – Gin, Minute Maid Lemonade, honey syrup, IPA, and a honey straw

Molecular Meltdown – Marshmallow milk stout and vanilla ice cream topped with miniature marshmallows

The Regulator –Tequila, Minute Maid Lime Juice, mango and habanero syrup, wheat ale, and mango popping pearls

Particle Fizz –Hard Seltzer with cherry pearls

Draft beer, hard seltzer, and wine

Snack Molecules – Mini pretzels, honey roasted peanuts, and sweet & spicy popped sorghum

Shawarma Palace (mobile order available)

You may recall that after the Battle of New York, the Avengers discovered their new favorite food after checking out Tony Stark’s favorite “shawarma joint” just two blocks from the battle zone. This cart, decked out with Avengers memorabilia, is sure to become a must-try spot for Avengers fans!

New York’s Tastiest – Chicken shawarma wrap, garlic spread, and coconut yogurt-tahini sauce with pickled vegetables

Impossible Victory Falafel – Plant-based-falafel and cauliflower wrap, garlic spread, hummus and coconut yogurt-tahini sauce with pickled vegetables

Terran Treats

Right by Guardians of the Galaxy, Mission Breakout, you’ll find another food cart with a couple of unique treats.

Cosmic Cream Orb – Crispy cream puff with whipped raspberry cheesecake mousse

Sweet Spiral Ration – Churro spirals with unique flavors

We cannot wait to see (and eat) all that Avengers Campus has to offer. What are you looking forward to most from the new land?

Source Disney Parks Blog

