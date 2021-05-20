‘Black-ish’ Creator, Eva Longoria Developing Latinx-Centric Spinoff Titled ‘Brown-ish’

When ish it enough?

Following the cancellation of the franchise’s newest spinoff Mixed-ish, and one final renewal for the series that started it all off, it appears that Black-ish‘s Kenya Barris still has more -ish in the pipeline.

In a recent interview with Deadline, ABC and Hulu head Craig Erwich confirmed that a couple of other Black-ish spinoffs were being brainstormed. He went on to say that Barris and ABC alum Eva Longoria were in ongoing talks about developing another series in the vein of Black-ish titled Brown-ish. Similar to the original show, this one would instead revolve around a modern Latinx family.

“Brown-ish is still a concept that is in development, we haven’t rolled out the firm plans around that yet,” Erwich said.

Even though the show appears to be conceptualized with good intention, the idea has sparked backlash on social media in the days since the interview has gone public.

black-ish, grown-ish, mixed-ish, brown-ish…na bro i think it’s time for you to FIN-ISH https://t.co/eT6eYoeTVG — fandom.trash | #FINISHINFINITYTRAIN (@fandomtingz_) May 18, 2021

More than anything, it appears that people oppose Barris’ involvement. Instead of creating something organic, the series would only serve as an extension to an existing brand, and that’s not fair. Even with Longoria attached, a show about the modern Latinx experience should employ more modern – and new – Latinx voices.

What do you think of this possible Black-ish spinoff? Should it move forward, or should the franchise just fin-ish? Sound off below!

Source: Deadline

