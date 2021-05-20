Every Season of The Walking Dead is Coming to Disney+ UK/IRE

Get ready to aim for the head, because the dead are coming to Disney+.

The other day, it was announced that Disney would be closing down the UK & Irish Fox channels, just like they did their Disney Channels to focus their attention on Disney+. The streaming service launched in the UK and Ireland on March 24th 2020, to glowing reviews. However, those reviews slowly turned sour due to there being a huge lack of adult content. On February 23rd 2021, this issue was solved when they launched Star, a sixth tile filled to the brim with general entertainment, mostly from their newly acquired Fox back catalogue.

Thanks to the new Star tile, Disney has made more content available to subscribers every week. Now that the Fox channel is set to shut down, the UK and the Republic of Ireland are about to receive even more content, including the Emmy-winning and Golden Globe-nominated zombie-apocalypse series, The Walking Dead.

It has been announced today that every single episode of The Walking Dead will be available to stream starting July 2nd, and it will be followed by the final season in August.

Since the Fox channel will be closing down on June 30th, we will probably see many more content announcements coming soon as many shows have been left without a leading UK/Irish broadcaster, including The War of the Worlds and American Horror Story, so be sure to keep your eyes on The Disinsider for more updates!

