Pixar Releases Featurette For Disney+ Original Movie ‘Luca’

Celebrate National Streaming Day with Disney+ with a fun new featurette showcasing how one friend can change your life forever, a key theme in Disney and Pixar’s upcoming original feature film Luca.

Director Enrico Casarosa and members of the voice cast including Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman, Maya Rudolph and Jim Gaffigan share thoughts about the film and stories about their own childhood friends.

Read:

Luca, which streams exclusively on Disney+ for all subscribers beginning June 18, 2021, highlights a friendship between two sea monsters, one a little timid and afraid to get out of his comfort zone, and the other who dives into life head-first. Please share the featurette with your readers.

Pixar Animation Studios’ 24th feature film is directed by Academy Award® nominee Enrico Casarosa (La Luna) and produced by Andrea Warren (Lava, Cars 3). Award-winning composer Dan Romer (Beasts of the Southern Wild, Maniac) created the score.

