Pixar Releases Featurette For Disney+ Original Movie ‘Luca’

2 hours ago Skyler Shuler

Celebrate National Streaming Day with Disney+ with a fun new featurette showcasing how one friend can change your life forever, a key theme in Disney and Pixar’s upcoming original feature film Luca.

Director Enrico Casarosa and members of the voice cast including Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman, Maya Rudolph and Jim Gaffigan share thoughts about the film and stories about their own childhood friends.

Read:

Luca, which streams exclusively on Disney+ for all subscribers beginning June 18, 2021, highlights a friendship between two sea monsters, one a little timid and afraid to get out of his comfort zone, and the other who dives into life head-first. Please share the featurette with your readers.

Pixar Animation Studios’ 24th feature film is directed by Academy Award® nominee Enrico Casarosa (La Luna) and produced by Andrea Warren (Lava, Cars 3). Award-winning composer Dan Romer (Beasts of the Southern Wild, Maniac) created the score.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Marvel Studios Debuts New Featurette For ‘Loki’

2 hours ago Derek Cornell

Confirmed: Anne Fletcher Replaces Adam Shankman as Director for ‘Hocus Pocus 2’; Film Premieres Fall 2022

5 hours ago Josh Sharpe

New Trailer and Poster For Disney+ Series ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ Debuts

8 hours ago Skyler Shuler

Every Season of The Walking Dead is Coming to Disney+ UK/IRE

13 hours ago Jordan Simmons

Kid Cudi Joins Disney+ Sci-Fi Film ‘Crater’

1 day ago Skyler Shuler

Thora Birch Teases ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Involvement

2 days ago Jordan Simmons

Leave a Reply