Rumor: Jon Bass Possibly Joining ‘She-Hulk’ Series on Disney+

33 mins ago Josh Sharpe

The Ronin is reporting that Jon Bass (Baywatch, Molly’s Game) has possibly been added to the cast of Marvel’s upcoming She-Hulk series in an undisclosed role.

Bass’s career has consisted of numerous roles over stage and screen. In one of his first acting gigs, he replaced Josh Gad as Elder Cunningham in the Broadway production of The Book of Mormon.

It is important to note that this is only a rumor at this point. However, if this is true, Bass would join a cast that consists of Tatiana Maslany as the titular character, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, and Tim Roth returning as Emil Blonsky from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.

The series follows the story of Banner’s cousin Jennifer Walters who receives Hulk’s powers following a blood transfusion.

The series is currently filming in Atlanta and has been confirmed to consist of 10 episodes. It is likely to drop on Disney+ sometime in 2022.

