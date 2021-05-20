Marvel Studios Debuts New Featurette For ‘Loki’

2 hours ago Derek Cornell

To celebrate National Streaming Day and his upcoming series on Disney+, Tom Hiddleston gave fans a 30 second recap of Loki’s full MCU backstory in an amusingly informative new featurette.

Read: Pixar Releases Featurette For Disney+ Original Movie ‘Luca’ 

Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Marvel Studios’ new, original series Loki launches on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 9.

