California To Drop All Restrictions On Disneyland Starting June 15th

After a 14-month closure and a successful phased reopening, it appears that Disneyland may get the green light it has been seeking for the past year, the question remains: will they hit the gas? As always, the story in California continues to be interesting and ever-changing.

New guidance from the state of California suggests that theme parks, like Disneyland, may fully reopen with no limitations starting June 15th. This had been expected, but we have learned to never count our theme park reopening guideline chickens until they hatch. According to California officials, outdoor events with 10,000 or more attendees are considered mega-events and have the following rules:

No capacity limitations

No physical distancing requirements

Masking rules must follow California Department of Public Health’s Guidance

Travelers must follow Center for Disease Control’s recommendations, along with CDPH’s advisories

Vaccine verifications or negative test requirements will be left to the venue’s discretion, even though they are recommended.

Disney has yet to announce if and when they plan to change their policies for their Disneyland Park in Anaheim. Private businesses are free to impose safety guidelines that are more restrictive than those required by the state or county. Once Disney announces any updates to their policies at Disneyland, we will let you know.

One change we can confirm is that Disneyland will stop temperature checks for both guests and employees starting June 15th. Temperature screenings have shown to not be as effective as once thought since covid-19 transmission often occurs among persons who are not showing symptoms.

Related