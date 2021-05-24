General Bookings for London’s ‘Moulin Rouge’ Have Officially Opened

Moulin Rouge: The Musical is a product of Global Creatures. It is based upon the Disney-owned film, originally released in 2001 by 20th Century Fox.

Today is finally the day. After a delay due to the closure of British theatres, the upcoming West End production of Broadway’s Moulin Rouge has opened ticket bookings. This follows one week of priority sales to those who signed up in early 2020.

The musical is set to open in London’s Piccadilly Theatre on November 12th 2021. Tickets went on sale today (that’s Monday 24th May 2021, if you’re reading this in the future), just one week after the film, which the show is based, celebrated its 20th Anniversary.

The Broadway production of Moulin Rouge completly transforms the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

The Baz Luhrmann film follows writer Christian (Ewan McGregor), who meets a troupe of performers and helps them finish their show ‘Spectacular Spectacular‘ and pitch it to the owner of the Moulin Rouge in Paris. There he meets cabaret actress Satine (Nicole Kidman), who Christian and the troupe hire to star in their musical, unaware that she’s promised to the Duke of Monroth, a potential investor in the Moulin Rouge, the two quickly fall in love.

READ: Disney Sets Broadway Reopening Date + New Disney Broadway Package

The musical version opened on Broadway on November 19th 2018, after a limited run in Boston. It follows the same plot as the film, with some differences, of course, the songs being the show’s biggest one. While the musical follows the same jukebox style of the film, with covers of popular songs sung throughout the show, often in mashups, the show manages to pack in a tonne more songs than the film ever could.

The Broadway production is currently nominated for a whopping 13 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Lead Actress in a Musical for Karen Olivo, and Best Lead Actor in a Musical for Aaron Tveit, who is strangely the only actor nominated in his category.

Tickets can be purchased for the London production here. Tickets for priorty members went on sale on the 17th May.

Tickets for other productions of Moulin Rouge can be found here:

Related