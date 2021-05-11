Disney Sets Broadway Reopening Date + New Disney Broadway Package

The lights of Broadway have been dimmed since March 12th 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which also sadly caused the complete closing of some shows such as Frozen the Musical and Mean Girls. But with more and more people getting vaccinated every day, Broadway has set its sights to reopen on September 14th 2021.

With the closure of Frozen the Musical, it leaves Disney with just two shows on the Great White Way – The Lion King and Aladdin, both of which have officially been confirmed to be opening this September with most of Broadway.

The Lion King will be one of the first to return with a day one opening set (September 14th), while Aladdin will return two weeks later, on September 28th.

All Broadway shows will be permitted to open at 100% capacity, which means no social distancing, empty rows or seats between audience members. However, a decision on whether all audience members will have to be tested or vaccinated is still yet to be confirmed, as are the safety protocols which will keep the cast and crew of each show safe.

In a quote from Broadway News, Charlotte St. Martin, the president of the Broadway League, stated: “The theatre owners, producers and other League members will continue to work with the NY State Department of Health and the Governor to coordinate the industry’s return and the related health and safety protocols required to do so. We remain cautiously optimistic about Broadway’s ability to resume performances this fall and are happy that fans can start buying tickets again.”

Alongside the Disney musicals reopening will be Hamilton on September 14th, and Mrs Doubtfire on October 21st, the latter being adapted from the film which Disney now owns. Despite many thinking that Wicked is somehow related to Disney (Universal Studios actually own it), I feel inclined to let fans know that it’ll also be reopening on September 14th.

In an effort to get audiences back into their theatres, Disney will be paying 100% of all Ticketmaster service and order fees with the freedom to exchange or cancel tickets with no charge, and you’ll be able to cancel up to 1 DAY BEFORE the day of your performance. Something that is not only extremely generous but completely unprecedented.

Also announced is the ‘Double the Magic’ package, which will allow patrons to purchase tickets to both The Lion King and Aladdin at a discounted price. The offer will be available through to July 1st, 2021, and you’ll be able to choose your desired performance date AFTER you purchase the tickets. The Ticketmaster fees waiver and the free change or cancellation service will also apply to this package.

You can purchase tickets for The Lion King and Aladdin right here, and the original film versions of The Lion King, Aladdin, and Mrs Doubtfire are available on Disney+ (depending on your region), as is the recording of Hamilton. As for the West End stage recording of Aladdin, which is set to come to Disney+ sometime this year, sadly, we’ve had no updates on this since our article in January, but we’ll be sure to post about anything we hear.

