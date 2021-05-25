‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Will Move To Atlanta For Filming

Our friends over at Murphy’s Multiverse, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will make the shift to Atlanta, GA for filming. The film was supposed to start filming in London; however, there’s nothing regarding why they changed locations.

The trade confirmed the London filming location back in March with a series of tweets made by the director.

James Gunn is currently shooting his Suicide Squad spin-off, Peacemaker in British Columbia. Afterwards, he will go straight in to Guardians and is expected to shoot this fall.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is expected to film around the same time.

No further information has been disclosed.

Story details on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are being kept under wraps, but the last we saw the Guardians was at the end of Avengers: Endgame where Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Rocket (Cooper), and Groot (Vin Diesel) were joined by Thor (Chris Hemsworth) as they search for Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

At Disney Investor Day, Kevin Feige announced that a Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special would be shot alongside the upcoming sequel to premiere on Disney+ in December of 2022, but no official release date for the actual film has been set.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5, 2023.

Source: Murphy’s Multiverse

