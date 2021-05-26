Jac Schaeffer Signs Three-Year Deal With Disney and Marvel Studios

Deadline is reporting that WandaVision Executive Producer Jac Schaeffer has signed a three-year exclusive television deal with Marvel Studios and 20th Television. The report states that Schaeffer will produce TV projects for Marvel Studios/Disney+ and 20th television on all of their platforms.

20th Television (formerly 20th Century Fox Television) is a new TV division at Disney after they acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019. Schaeffer’s agreement with Marvel Studios and Disney+comes off the heals of WandaVision, one of the most=streamed shows on Disney+.

It remains unclear what other Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ series she will work on, but Marvel CCO Kevin Feige clearly liked what she brought to the table during WandaVision. This agreement puts to more collaboration between Marvel Studios and Disney’s other TV studios.

WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios series created exclusively for Disney+, stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Paul Bettany as Vision, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who was introduced to audiences in Captain Marvel. Kat Dennings reprises her role as Darcy from Thor and Thor: The Dark World, and Randall Park reprises his role as Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and The Wasp. The series is directed by Matt Shakman with Schaeffer as head writer. Featuring nine episodes, WandaVision is now streaming on Disney+.

