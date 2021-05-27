Everything Coming To Disney Plus In June 2021

As Memorial Day fast approaches, we turn our sights to a new month and all of the offerings coming to Disney+ in June. This will be a huge month for Disney+, with the premier of the long awaited Marvel seres Loki and the Pixar feature film Luca, which will be streaming at no additional cost on June 18th.

Here is a list of every movie, series, and special coming to Disney+ in June 2021:

June 4

Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney Amphibia (S2)

Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3), Ep. Texas Throwdown

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Us Again

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 204

Big Shot: Episode 108

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 106

Marvel Studios Legends

June 9

Loki: Episode 1

The much anticipated new Marvel series Loki premiers on June 9th only on Disney+

June 11

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S4)

The Happiest Millionaire

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3): Ep. Portugal’s Rugged Coast

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S18)

Zenimation: Season Two Premiere

Big Shot: Episode 109

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series:Episode 205

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 107

June 16

Loki: Episode 2

June 18

Luca

Dino Ranch (S1)

Disney Just Roll With It (S2)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3): Ep. The Maine Ingredient

Heartland Docs, DVM (S3)

Big Shot: Episode 110

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 206

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 108

June 23

Loki: Episode 3

June 25

Disney Bunk’d (S4)

PJ Masks (S4)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3): Ep. Croatia’s Coastal Adventure

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (S6)

When Sharks Attack (S1- S6)

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 101

Wolfgang

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 207

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 109

June 30

Loki: Episode 4

