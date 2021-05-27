Everything Coming To Disney Plus In June 2021

4 hours ago Sean Nyberg

As Memorial Day fast approaches, we turn our sights to a new month and all of the offerings coming to Disney+ in June. This will be a huge month for Disney+, with the premier of the long awaited Marvel seres Loki and the Pixar feature film Luca, which will be streaming at no additional cost on June 18th.

Here is a list of every movie, series, and special coming to Disney+ in June 2021:

June 4

  • Raya and the Last Dragon
  • Disney Amphibia (S2)
  • Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3)
  • Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3), Ep. Texas Throwdown
  • Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
  • Us Again
  • X-Men Origins: Wolverine
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 204 
  • Big Shot: Episode 108 
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 106
  • Marvel Studios Legends

June 9

  • Loki: Episode 1
The much anticipated new Marvel series Loki premiers on June 9th only on Disney+

June 11

  • Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S4)
  • The Happiest Millionaire
  • Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3): Ep. Portugal’s Rugged Coast
  • The Incredible Dr. Pol (S18)
  • Zenimation: Season Two Premiere
  • Big Shot: Episode 109 
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series:Episode 205 
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 107

June 16

  • Loki: Episode 2

June 18

  • Luca
  • Dino Ranch (S1)
  • Disney Just Roll With It (S2)
  • Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3): Ep. The Maine Ingredient
  • Heartland Docs, DVM (S3)
  • Big Shot: Episode 110 
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 206 
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 108

June 23

  • Loki: Episode 3

Read: It Was ‘Hamilton’ That Solidified Disney+ As Netflix’s Biggest Threat

June 25

  • Disney Bunk’d (S4)
  • PJ Masks (S4)
  • Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3): Ep. Croatia’s Coastal Adventure
  • Running Wild With Bear Grylls (S6)
  • When Sharks Attack (S1- S6)
  • The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 101 
  • Wolfgang
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 207 
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 109

June 30

  • Loki: Episode 4
Tags: ,

More Stories

Oscar Isaac Teases His Role As ‘Moon Knight’ On Instagram

3 hours ago Derek Cornell

Take a Magical Journey in The Newest Trailer For ‘Jungle Cruise’

8 hours ago Skyler Shuler

The Disney+ Anthology Series ‘Just Beyond’ Adds 17 Actors To Its Cast

22 hours ago Dempsey Pillot

Christopher McDonald Joins Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ For Disney+

24 hours ago Derek Cornell

Disneyland vs Walt Disney World: We Determine Which Resort Reigns Supreme

1 day ago Sean Nyberg

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Episodes 1&2 Review

1 day ago David Thompson

Leave a Reply