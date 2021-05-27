Everything Coming To Disney Plus In June 2021
As Memorial Day fast approaches, we turn our sights to a new month and all of the offerings coming to Disney+ in June. This will be a huge month for Disney+, with the premier of the long awaited Marvel seres Loki and the Pixar feature film Luca, which will be streaming at no additional cost on June 18th.
Here is a list of every movie, series, and special coming to Disney+ in June 2021:
June 4
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- Disney Amphibia (S2)
- Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3)
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3), Ep. Texas Throwdown
- Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
- Us Again
- X-Men Origins: Wolverine
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 204
- Big Shot: Episode 108
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 106
- Marvel Studios Legends
June 9
- Loki: Episode 1
June 11
- Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S4)
- The Happiest Millionaire
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3): Ep. Portugal’s Rugged Coast
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (S18)
- Zenimation: Season Two Premiere
- Big Shot: Episode 109
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series:Episode 205
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 107
June 16
- Loki: Episode 2
June 18
- Luca
- Dino Ranch (S1)
- Disney Just Roll With It (S2)
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3): Ep. The Maine Ingredient
- Heartland Docs, DVM (S3)
- Big Shot: Episode 110
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 206
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 108
June 23
- Loki: Episode 3
Read: It Was ‘Hamilton’ That Solidified Disney+ As Netflix’s Biggest Threat
June 25
- Disney Bunk’d (S4)
- PJ Masks (S4)
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3): Ep. Croatia’s Coastal Adventure
- Running Wild With Bear Grylls (S6)
- When Sharks Attack (S1- S6)
- The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 101
- Wolfgang
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 207
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 109
June 30
- Loki: Episode 4