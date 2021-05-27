Hulu’s ‘Wu Tang: An American Saga’ Adds La La Anthony in Recurring Role

2 hours ago Josh Sharpe

Deadline is reporting that actress and television La La Anthony will star in a recurring role in the second season of Wu Tang: An American Saga as an Executive at Def Jam named Tracy Waples.

The Hulu series, which premiered in 2019, was renewed for a second season in 2020 and is due to premiere this fall. It tells the story of the Wu-Tang Clan in the 1990s, specifically about the early days of the band, Bobby Diggs/RZA, and the cocaine epidemic.

The second season will detail the creation of their album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). Ashton Sanders plays the main role of Bobby Diggs with Shameik Moore playing fellow band member Corey Woods.

The first season is currently available to stream on Hulu.

