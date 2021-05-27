Jo Koy Comedy ‘Josep’ in The Works With Randall Park Writing

ABC is developing a new comedy starring comedian Jo Koy, and is set to be written by Steve Joe (Hot in Cleveland) and Always Be My Maybe duo Michael Golamco and Randall Park.

The series titled Josep, and is routinely a part of Koy’s stand-up routine, centers on a “hard-working nurse trying to navigate dating, fatherhood, and the hilarious complications caused by his strong-willed Filipino mother moving in with him.” Koy will star and executive produce. Josep is the name his mother calls Jo Koy, according to his hit Netflix specials, which are now streaming.

Joe, Golamco and Park are all credited as writers and executive producers on the project, with Joe set to serve as showrunner.

Steve Joe also worked on various Disney+ series’ as co-executive producer on 20th Century TV’s upcoming Doogie Howser reboot, Doogie Kamealoha, MD, for Disney+. He also served as a consulting producer on the studio’s Turner & Hooch reboot starring Josh Peck.

The project hails from 20th Television, with Fresh Off the Boat duo Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar set to executive produce via their company The Detective Agency’s overall deal with the studio. Hieu Ho of Park and Golamco’s Imminent Collision also executive produce, alongside Joe Meloche.

