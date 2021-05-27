Oscar Isaac Teases His Role As ‘Moon Knight’ On Instagram

Over the past couple of months, we have seen various videos of Oscar Isaac training for the upcoming Disney+ series, Moon Knight. The videos show the dedication the actor has towards this series and we can expect a great performance out of him.

Today, Isaac took to Instagram to tease his upcoming role.

We now have a first glimpse at his co-star Ethan Hawke, who will be playing the villain. The Academy Award nominee was recently spotted on the set of the upcoming series.

The photos come from Reporter Budapest, as he was able to snap some photos of the actor casually walking through the set.

Hawke is set to play the main villain. No word on who he is portraying.

Hot-off the record-breaking hit streaming series, The Witcher on Netflix writer Beau DeMayo has been tapped to join the writing team for Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series Moon Knight. DeMayo added the credit to his bio on Twitter.

Jeremy Slater (Umbrella Academy) will lead the writing team and will serve as showrunner on Moon Knight.

Production on the film will start this March.

Moon Knight follows Marc Spector a man who’s been shattered into 4 separate identities who come together to become the hooded crusader of vengeance: The Moon Knight.

The series will star Oscar Isaac, May Calamawy and Ethan Hawke.

