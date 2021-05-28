Rumor: Lizard and Rhino to Appear in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

The list of characters appearing in the third installment of Sony’s Spider-Man franchise continues to grow!

A new episode of The Sneider Cut podcast from Collider hints that Lizard and Rhino, villains from The Amazing Spider-Man films, will be joining Doc Ock and Electro in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Jeff Sneider had this to say in the episode:

“I heard Sandman, Rhino, and Lizard. Those are the other three that I heard. I don’t know if any of those are confirmed. I don’t know if Rhys Ifans, Paul Giamatti, or Thomas Hayden Church have been seen on set or in anything. I haven’t really been paying attention to the paparazzi photos. That was my understanding.”

This concurs with the Rumor of the Week from Episode 45 of The DisInsider Show, where Skyler and Derek also discussed this possibility. However, as Sneider says, this hasn’t been confirmed, nor have Paul Giamatti (Rhino) or Rhys Ifans (Lizard) been seen on set.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third installment in Marvel’s latest iterations of the popular character. The film will see Tom Holland reprising his role and will pick up from the end Spider-Man: Far From Home, where Spider-Mans secret identity has been revealed to be Peter Parker. Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei will all reprise their roles as MJ, Ned, and Aunt May, respectively. Benedict Cumberbatch is also set to appear as Doctor Strange, as is Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus (reprising his role from Spider-Man 2) and Jamie Fox (reprising his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2). Jon Favreau will also appear as Hogan.

Other actors/characters rumored to appear in the film include Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield (alternate Peter Parkers), Emma Stone (Gwen Stacey), Kirsten Dunst (Mary Jane), Willem Dafoe (Norman Osborn) and Thomas Hayden Church (Flint Marko). At this point, none of these are confirmed, though some are more likely than others (Maguire and Garfield, I am looking at you).

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home will hits theaters on December 1, 2021.

Source: The Direct

