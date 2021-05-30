Kenan Thompson Will Appear in ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ if Disney+ Moves Forward on a Second Season

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers released their season finale on Friday. While social media seems to enjoy the series, there is no confirmation whether or not a second season is on the way.

While the series featured a new team of kids, in episode six titled “Spirit of the Ducks, we saw the return of some original Ducks. Elden Henson, Matt Doherty, Vinny La Russo, Marguerite Moreau, Garret Henson, and Justin Wong all appear as their characters Fulton, Averman, Adam Banks, Connie, Guy, and Kenny Wu respectively. However, some notable Ducks missing were Joshua Jackson’s Charlie Conway and Kenan Thompson’s Russ Tyler. Well, according to series showrunner Steven Brill, if a second season happens that could change.

While speaking with TVLine, Brill said he has spoken with Thompson about a possible return. “Kenan and I [talked about]… he could come in next season and do at least an episode. He said he would, so I’m going to hold him to it.”

Brill also spoke with ComicBook.com and said he hopes to get the rest of the old Ducks back for season two if the studio greenlights a second season. “We will, we’ll have everyone. Everyone’s going to come back next year if we get another season.”

Brill also spoke with Collider about what he how he feels the series should move forward. “This first season feels like Ducks 1. To me, the next season instinctively should feel like Ducks 2, which took the kids to a new environment. You have to move the characters along, as a group, into some new things, so that’s what I’m thinking about and that’s what we’re thinking of about.”

I’m confident Disney+ will move forward with a second season of the series. Again let me share with you some people’s thoughts on the series including my own tweet wondering where the second season announcement is.

Yo @disneyplus go ahead and announce season two of The Mighty Ducks! pic.twitter.com/DhQa2gUsDf — Skyler Shuler (@SkylerShuler) May 28, 2021

MIGHTY DUCKS: GAME CHANGERS is just fantastic. It hits on all the right nostalgic notes while also not being too corny, Emilio is fantastic and all kids are perfectly cast. — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) May 29, 2021

The Mighty Ducks finale really decided to make me cry huh. It was beautiful, I need more! 🏒#TheMightyDucks pic.twitter.com/pCxCFKZQRC — Nicole Lysander (@xHesitationx) May 28, 2021

From game changers to name changers… all hail THE MIGHTY DUCKS series on @DisneyPlus! Just a great group of kids and a couple of fantastic coaches. So glad I watched this show! Hope Disney greenlights Season 2! #QuackQuackQuack #Emiliooooo #FlyingVForever — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) May 28, 2021

The season finale of the Mighty Ducks game changers was awesome and hit me in all the nostalgic feels pic.twitter.com/V4F5hGPT6H — Ben Riegel (@BenRiegel) May 29, 2021

The series does skew pretty young but the season finale of the Mighty Ducks Game Changers was awesome and hit me in all the nostalgic feels. pic.twitter.com/2tz4wI6RAr — Daniel (@DanielEliesen) May 30, 2021

In present-day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Lauren Graham), set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez), they rediscover the joys of playing just for the love of the game.

The series features a talented new team of up-and-coming young actors including Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Taegen Burns, Bella Higginbotham, and DJ Watts.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. Steve Brill serves as executive producer with Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa as executive producers and showrunners. Michael Spiller is also an executive producer/director on the series, with James Griffiths serving as director/EP on the Pilot. Emilio Estevez is an executive producer and Lauren Graham is co-executive producer. George Heller and Brad Petrigala of Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jon Avnet and Jordan Kerner also serve as non-writing executive producers.

Every episode of season one is now available to stream on Disney+.

