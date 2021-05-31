Carmen Ejogo Eyed for ‘Secret Invasion’ Role

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Secret Invasion is the upcoming Disney+ Original series starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, reprising their roles of Nick Fury and Taron the Skrull. It will adapt the popular limited Marvel event by Brian Michael Bendis, which sees a shapeshifting alien race called Skrulls secretly replace the Marvel superheroes as part of their invasion plans.

Several stars have already joined the upcoming series, including Academy Award-winner Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, and perhaps Carmen Ejogo may become part of the fold?

According to a report by The Illuminerdi, Ejogo has been offered the role of an undisclosed character which may be the Black or Asian spy character that Marvel Studios has been looking for. The role could see Ejogo share plenty of screentime with Jackson as it’s said the characters share similar backstories.

Ejogo is a British actress, most famous for her performance of Coretta Scott King in Ava Duvernay’s Selma. Ejogo is no stranger to big franchises, having already appeared in Alien: Covenant and the first two Fantastic Beasts movies as Seraphina Picquery, the President of the Magical Congress of the United States of America (MACUSA).

Marvel’s Secret Invasion begins filming in a few months and will hit Disney+ next year.

