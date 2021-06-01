‘Planes’ Characters Will Appear in The Disney+ ‘Cars’ Series

After the success of Cars and Cars 2, the now-defunct DisneyToon Studios tried expanding the world with two spinoffs Planes (2013) and Planes: Fire and Rescue (2014). Since then, Further Planes films were canceled as the studio shuttered and Pixar would go on to make Cars 3. Now, that Disney+ is in full swing, the studio is already in production on a Cars series and it looks like some Planes characters will return.

We have learned characters from the Planes films including Dusty Crophopper, Ned, Zed, Leadbotttom, and El Chupacabra will all make an appearance in the series. Dane Cook, Gabriel Iglesias, Cedric The Entertainer, and Carlos Alazraqui will all reprise their roles respectively. Additional characters from the franchise are expected to appear but as of now, it is unknown who those characters are and if the same actors will return.

Read: Kenan Thompson Will Appear in ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ if Disney+ Moves Forward on a Second Season

Cars, coming to Disney+ in Fall 2022, is an all-new series that follows Lightning McQueen and his best friend

Mater on a cross-country road trip. These episodes are filled with lots of fun new characters, imaginative

destinations as well as old friends checking in along the way. The series is written by Steve Purcell and

produced by Marc Sondheimer.

The series will feature a stacked cast that includes Cristela Alonzo as Cruz Ramirez. Larry The Cable Guy who reprises his role as Lightning McQueen’s best friend, Mater, Keith Ferguson as Lightning McQueen (Ferguson has voiced the character in previous shorts and video games), Paul Dooley as Sarge, Cheech Marin as Ramone, and Bret Iwan (yes, the current voice of Mickey Mouse) as Bobby Swift’s Crew Chief and Tony. Rounding out the cast is Jeff Gordon, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Richard Petty, Billy Ray Cyrus, Vincent Martella, Mitchell Musso, Bob Peterson, and Corbin Bleu.

Cars is the second franchise created by Pixar and distributed by Disney, after Toy Story. Cars was released on June 9, 2006, Cars 2 was released on June 24, 2011 and Cars 3 was released on June 15, 2017. Two spin-off films titled Planes and Planes: Fire & Rescue, produced by Disneytoon Studios, were also made. The first two films were directed by John Lasseter, the CEO of Pixar Animation Studios while the third movie was directed by Brian Fee.

Together, the three Cars films have grossed over $1.4 billion at the global box office. A now canceled untitled Cars/Planes spinoff that focused on Space was also in the works.

Related