‘Summer of Disney+’ Slate Announced

Today, Disney+ announced their upcoming offerings which will be hitting the streaming service throughout this summer.

This Summer of Disney+ campaign promises to be a fun, low-stress way to bring the family together for a movie night or binge party. Many of these additions have already been announced. However, there are a few surprises. With classic films such as Mrs. Doubtfire coming to the service, it is clear that Disney is beginning to utilize Fox properties, which they received in the recent 20th Century Fox merger.

Summer of Disney+ will kick off with Raya and the Last Dragon joining the service for all subscribers, therefore removing the Premier Access requirement to view the film. This will happen on Friday, June 4, and will be joined with Us Again, the short film that premiered with Raya theatrically. The rest of the Summer of Disney+ collection can be found below.

It should be noted: This is not the complete list of summer Disney+ additions. This is only those that fall within this specific campaign.

The “Summer of Disney+” Includes:

Friday, June 4 :

“Raya and the Last Dragon” (Available to All Subscribers)

“Us Again”

Wednesday, June 9 :

Marvel Studios’ “Loki” (Premiere)

Friday, June 11 :

“Zenimation” (Season 2 Premiere)

“The Pacifier”

Friday, June 18 :

“Luca” (Premiere)

Friday, June 25 :

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” (Premiere)

“Wolfgang” (Premiere)

“Adventures in Babysitting” (1987)

Friday, July 2 :

“Monsters At Work” (Premiere)

“The Sandlot”

Friday, July 9 :

Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow” (Disney+ Premier Access)

“MIRACULOUS WORLD: Shanghai, The Legend of Ladydragon”

“Flicka”

Friday, July 16 :

“Turner & Hooch” (Premiere)

“We Bought a Zoo”

Friday, July 23 :

“Stuntman” (Premiere)

“Playing with Sharks” (Premiere)

“Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life” (Premiere)

“Ice Age: The Meltdown”

Friday, July 30 :

“Jungle Cruise” (Disney+ Premier Access)

“Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts” (Premiere)

“Short Circuit” (Season 2 Premiere)

“The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse” (Batch 2 Premiere)

“Garfield”

Friday, August 6 :

“Mrs. Doubtfire”

Friday, August 13 :

“Aquamarine”

Friday, August 20 :

“Growing Up Animal” (Premiere)

“Eragon”

Friday, September 3 :

“Tomorrowland”

“X-Men: Dark Phoenix”

