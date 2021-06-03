‘Hocus Pocus 2’ to Film This October Under The Working Title “Candles”

Last month, we exclusively reported that Anne Fletcher had stepped into the director’s chair for Hocus Pocus 2, taking over for Adam Shankman. Now, it looks like we have an idea of when the project will officially begin filming.

According to a listing in Production Weekly, the highly-anticipated sequel begin filming on October 5 under the working title “Candles”. The project is expected to film in multiple locations including Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Los Angeles. The most interesting part of the listing is that the project is titled Hocus Pocus 2: Rise of the Elderwitch. This is has been a title rumored for almost ten years, so it is unknown if Disney has decided to go with that title or not. Now, It should be noted Production Weekly isn’t always the most accurate source of production information but in this case based on other material we have seen, they got this one right.

Hocus Pocus 2 will see the return of all three Sanderson sisters, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles as Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, respectively. This last week, Thora Birch also teased her involvement in the project. The script has been written by Jen D’Angelo of Workaholics fame.

Released in 1993 and directed by Kenny Ortega (The Descendants franchise), the original Hocus Pocus focuses on three witches that were accidentally resurrected by a teenage boy in Salem, Massachusetts. Together with his sister, the teenage Max Dennison has to try to steal the witch’s book of spells and stop them from becoming immortal. The film also starred Omri Katz as Max, Thora Birch as Dani, Vanessa Shaw as Allison, Jason Marsden as the voice of Binx, and Doug Jones as Billy.

Hocus Pocus 2 will debut on Disney+ Next Fall.

