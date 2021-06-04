New ‘Master and Commander’ Movie in The Works at 20th Century Studios

20th Century Studios is in development on a new Master and Commander movie. According to Deadline, Patrick Ness (Chaos Walking, A Monster Calls) is penning the script. As of now, no talent or director is attached to the project, as it is still early.

Released in 2003, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World is set in inn 1805, aboard the H.M.S. Surprise, the brash Captain Jack Aubrey (Russell Crowe) and his trusted friend, the ship’s scholarly surgeon, Stephen Maturin (Paul Bettany), are ordered to hunt down and capture a powerful French vessel off the South American coast. Though Napoleon is winning the war and the men and their crew face an onslaught of obstacles, including their own internal battles, “Lucky Jack” is determined that nothing will stop the Surprise from completing its mission.

The film would go on to make more than $200 million worldwide and received 10 Oscar nominations for including one for Best Picture.

According to the trade, when Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World was released the idea was to continue the franchise, which is based on the popular book series, and ultimately those plans fell through. Now, the Disney-owned studio will attempt to build a franchise of its own, with this new Master and Commander movie being based on the first book in the series where it shows a young Aubrey when he is given his first command and also explores how his friendship with his naval surgeon, Stephen Maturin, begins. Since this would be set in the early days of Aubrey. The studio is expected to engage big-name talent for the roles of Aubrey and Maturin.

