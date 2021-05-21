Amber Midthunder Joins 20th Century Studios’ New ‘Predator’ Film

Legion star Amber Midthunder is reportedly set to lead 20th Century Studios’ next Predator film, DiscussingFilm has learned. Their report comes just one day after The Ronin spotted director Dan Tractenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) teasing the project on Instagram, which shows Skulls Blood. Skulls is the working title the Disney-owned studio gave Predator back in January. Midthunder comment with blood droplets, the like was then liked by Tractenberg and 20th Century Studios President. Steve Asbell.

Patrick Aison (Kingdom, Treadstone) penned the script for the project. John Davis (Jungle Cruise) and Jhane Myers (Defending the Fire) will produce. Production is expected to kick off in two weeks in Calgary, Canada, and is expected to wrap in late August.

The newest installment on Predator franchise will follow Kee (Midthunder), a Comanche woman who goes against gender norms and traditions to become a warrior. Many years ago – in a time before any Europeans had ever encroached on their lands – the Comanche people had a well defined society and gender norms. Kee is very close to her younger brother, Taabe, who is being groomed as a leader. As capable as any young man in the tribe, Kee has always been a teacher and source of inspiration for Taabe. In the Comanche way – she is Patsi – the elder sister that has helped to shape him. Kee is a truth teller and has insight that others do not. A tomboy, she wants to prove herself in the masculine world of the Comanche. When danger threatens them all – Kee sets out to prove that she is as capable as any young warrior.

