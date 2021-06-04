Official Commercial Released for Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure

Halfway through the opening day festivities for the new Marvel-themed land, Avengers Campus, at Disney California Adventure, Disney released the official 30 second commercial for the land that will be running on televisions to promote the expansion.

The commercial shows guests at the sister park, Disneyland, getting a special hat made at Mad Hatters and walking near Sleeping Beauty’s Castle with popcorn in hand, very common activities around Disneyland, when suddenly huge airplanes and flying super heroes fly over top and settle next door at Disney California Adventure.

It’s a creative and well executed commercial, you can see it here:

