Robert Emms Joins Cast of ‘Rogue One’ Spin-Off ‘Andor’

Chernobyl and His Dark Materials actor Robert Emms has joined the cast of the Disney+ Rogue One spin-off Andor, Deadline has learned. Emms’ role is being kept under wraps. The project is currently in production in the UK. You can check out photos from the set here.

“Andor follows the adventures of Rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Diego Luna will reprise the role of Andor, which he originated in the 2016 film. The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.”

Also reprising their roles are Jimmy Smits as Bail Organa, Alistair Petrie as General Draven, and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, with newcomers Stellan Skarsgard, Denise Gough, Adria Arjona, and Kyle Soller, all in unknown roles.

Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One, wrote and serve as showrunner for the series, which takes place five years before the events of the film. Directors on the project include Toby Haynes (Black Mirror), Ben Caron (The Crown), and Susanna White (Nanny McPhee Returns). Additional writers on the series include Dan Gilroy (Nightcrawler), Beau Willimon (House of Cards), and Stephen Schiff (The Americans).

The series is set to debut on Disney+ in 2022, and will reportedly consist of 12 episodes.

