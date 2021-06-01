‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron Adds ‘Wonder Woman’ Production Designer

Director Patty Jenkins is bringing her Wonder Woman production designer to a galaxy far, far, away. According to The Ronin, Aline Bonetto, who worked with Jenkins on Wonder Woman and its sequel Wonder Woman 1984, will work on Star Wars: Rogue Squadron.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy announced the surprise project during Disney’s Investor Day event last December. Star Wars: Rogue Squadron. The story will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride, and move the saga into the future era of the galaxy.

Patty Jenkins Spoke about what this project means to her as person and filmmaker:

It’s been a lifelong dream as a filmmaker to one day make a great fighter pilot film. As the daughter of a great fighter pilot myself, some of the best memories of my life are of seeing my father’s squadron take off in their F4s every morning, and hearing and feeling the awe-inspiring power and grace. When he passed away in service to this country it ignited a burning desire to one day channel all of those emotions into one great film. When the perfect story arrived in combination with another true love of mine, the incomparable world of Star Wars, I knew I’d finally found my next film. I’m extremely honored and excited to take it on, and grateful to Lucasfilm, Disney, and the fans for extending that thrill to me. Patty Jenkins

Kathleen Kennedy also spoke on Patty Jenkins involvement:

Patty has established herself as one of the top directors working in the film industry today, She’s a visionary who knows how to strike the balance between action and heart, and I can’t wait to see what she does in the Star Wars galaxy. Kathleen Kennedy, President Lucasfilm

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron is set to fly into theaters on December 25, 2023.

