Construction Update: Arendelle: The World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland

Join us as we take a quick Sunday afternoon look at the recent construction updates of Arendelle: The World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland.

Just because Disney has opened one new land in California, it doesn’t mean their work has stopped. In fact, new lands are being built at Hong Kong Disneyland, Tokyo DisneySea, and Walt Disney Studios as we speak. But for now, we’re going to take a quick look at what’s going on over in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Disneyland is slowly bringing the world of Frozen to life with the first Frozen-themed land, Arendelle: The World of Frozen. The land will feature a restaurant, shops and two attractions: Frozen Ever After from EPCOT and Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, a Hong Kong-exclusive family coaster similar to the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train.

Disney’s concept art for Hong Kong Disneyland’s version of the land.

Arendelle will be located behind Fantasyland, between Toy Story Land and It’s a Small World. While there is no word on whether the original 2022 opening date will be postponed, out of the three Arendelle’s currently under construction, the Hong Kongese version is currently the furthest along and will likely open first.

As you can see, facades and roofing elements of Arendelle’s village section are being added, however Arendelle Castle is still an incomplete stage building.

In the second three images, you can see that the metal frame which will hold Elsa’s Mountain together has started to rise, and if you’re a sticker for sightlines, then you’ll be sad to see that it looks like the mountain will be fully visible from outside the land.

Arendelle: The World of Frozen is scheduled to open at Hong Kong Disneyland in 2022. Its near-identical clone is currently in the early construction stages at Walt Disney Studios Park. As for the version at Tokyo DisneySea, it’s currently a tad unclear how close to the Hong Kong and Paris versions the land will be since it’ll be part of the larger Fantasy Springs expansion, which will include areas based on Peter Pan and Tangled.

For more theme park updates check out The Disinsider as well as the Disney Magical Kingdom Blog and HKDLFantasy from which these images were originally posted. Links Below!

