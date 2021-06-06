De-aged Harrison Ford Possibly Appearing in ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Harrison Ford (Indiana Jones) as he appears in an episode of 'The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles'

Leaked photos of the Indiana Jones 5 shoot hint at things that may appear in the upcoming film.

Read: First Reactions For Marvel’s ‘LOKI’ Drop Online

Daily Mail has revealed some leaked photos from the Indiana Jones 5 set of a scene shot at night featuring what appears to be an Indiana Jones stuntman. In the photos, a mask, with a young Harrison Ford’s likeness is worn by the stuntman as he motorcycles through the scene.

This likely means that the film will feature a de-aged Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones, which comes as little surprise. Disney has utilized de-aging technology multiple times across various Star Wars and Marvel projects, with varying effectiveness. The most recent example would be Mark Hamill’s appearance as a young Luke Skywalker in the season finale of The Mandalorian. In Indiana Jones 5, this would allow a flashback sequence to take place set during the original Indiana Jones trilogy.

The photos were taken Saturday night on the North Yorkshire Moors. In addition to some photos of Bamburgh Castle (where filming is also rumored to take place), these are the first photos from the shoot to have leaked. In one photo, we can see the mask as it flys off the head of the stuntman as one of his stunts seemingly goes awry.

Other photos show set pieces and props that include a black steam train (with Nazi symbols), a truck, and a motorcycle with a sidecar.

The fifth entry in the Indiana Jones series recently began production and has a current release date of July 29, 2022. The film will be directed by James Mangold, (Ford v Ferrari, Logan), who is also writing the film along with frequent collaborators Jez and John-Henry Butterworth. It will be produced by Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshal, and Simon Emanuel. John Williams is returning to compose the score. The cast includes Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrooke, Thomas Kretschmann, and Shaunette Renee Wilson.

Related